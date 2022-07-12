AP EAMCET 2022: The AP EAMCET 2022 provisional answer key released today, by the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE). Students who took the exam can access the answer key at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website. The answer key released today will be for the state-level exam held from July 4th to July 8th, 2022.

The application period began on April 11 and concluded on May 10. On June 27, the admit card for the AP EAMCET 2022 was released. The engineering examination was held from July 4 to July 8. The agriculture and pharmacy exams will be held on the 11th and 12th of July. ALSO READ: Symbiosis SLAT Result 2022 DECLARED at set-test.org, Direct link to check scorecard here

AP EAMCET 2022: Steps to download answer key

Step 1:Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says “Master Engineering Question Paper With Preliminary Keys (Engineering & Pharmacy)

Step 3: EAMCET/EAPCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen along with the question paper.

Step 4: Download the answer key and question paper 2022 as pdf files.

The AP EAMCET exam is used to admit candidates to undergraduate engineering, agricultural, and medical programmes. Candidates can compare their scores by downloading their response sheets and answer keys from the website. The answer key is provisional and open to revision.