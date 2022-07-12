SLAT 2022: Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune declared the result for Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 exam today, July 12, 2022. Candidates can download the SLAT 2022 Result through the official website, www.set-test.org. “SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 was conducted in computer based mode on Sunday July 03, 2022.

SLAT 2022: Here is how you can Download SLAT 2022 Scorecard

- Visit the official website — set-test.org.

- On the homepage, click on the “Download SLAT scorecard” link.

- Enter your login credentials such as registration ID and password.

- The SLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the SLAT 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

SLAT 2022 result: Important details on the result

- Name, date of birth and category of the candidate

- Roll number and application number

- Total marks obtained in SLAT 2022

- Section-wise marks

- Provisional qualification status

Candidates who qualify the Symbiosis University's SLAT exam will be shortlisted for writing ability test (WAT) and personal interaction (PI) rounds, which will be conducted separately by all participating law schools. The SLAT exam scores are accepted by four law schools who offer around 1,080 seats in 5-year integrated LLB programmes.