Jul 26, 2022

AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) today, July 26, 2022. Candidates can now download their ap eamcet results 2022 manabadi on the official websitecets.apsche.ap.gov.in. In Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022, Boya Haren Satvik has topped the engineering stream whereas Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy has ranked first in the Agriculture stream.The overall pass percentage of engineering stream students in AP EAMCET 2022 is 89.12%. In Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, 83,411 have been declared pass.

AP EAMCET Results 2022: Engineering toppers list

- Boya Haren Satvik 158.62

- Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy 158.55

- Menda Himavamsi 157.93

- Trasula Umesh Kartikeya 1576.79

- Ganji Srinath 155.88

- Jasthi Yaswant 154.80

- Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya 153.44

- Valavala Charan Teja 153

- Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti 152.86

- Nutakki Rithik 152.51

AP EAMCET Result 2022: Agriculture toppers list

Toppers name Marks scored

- Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy 155.07

- Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja 154.37

- Aasu Hindu 153.96

- Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy 150

- Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta 149.11

- Chilaka Pardender Ajay 148.87

- VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty 148.86

- Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy 148.77

- Samala Satvik Reddy 148.23

The AP EAMCET 2022 results will be followed by the EAPCET counselling round for admissions to various Andhra Pradesh colleges. Everyone should keep their hall tickets handy in order to check their EAMCET results and rank cards.

