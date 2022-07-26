REET 2022 answer key: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer today released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher REET-2022 question booklet for all shifts and papers. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the question paper at the official website – reetbser2022.in. REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam was conducted in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

REET 2022 question booklet: Here is how you can check the question booklet

- Go to official website reetbser2022.in

- On the homepage, the link ‘Click to view Question Booklet’

- Select shift and booklet number

- The REET Question Booklet will appear on screen

- Download and take print out for future reference.

- Candidates can keep a copy of the question paper as they can refer to it when their answer key is released. For more updates, visit the website.

The candidates note that this is just the question paper booklet which has been released. The booklet will just give you a brief of what questions were asked. The REET 2022 Answer Key can be expected to be on the website within this week. There has been no official date and time given.