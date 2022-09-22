AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here

AP EAMCET 2022: AP EAMCET or EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result has been published. Candidates who have applied for admission to Engineering and other courses through AP EAMCET counselling can now visit the offocial website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and check the seat allotment result using their login details.

Candidates will have to proceed with self-joining and reporting from September 23 to 27, 2022, following the release of the seat allocation outcome. Students who don't arrive by September 27 won't be taken into consideration for the next step.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on AP EAMCET 2022 link

After being redirected to another page, click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link

Then they should enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates need to be informed that the Engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam was held from July 4 to 8, 2022. On July 11 and 12, 2022, the exam for the Agriculture and Medical stream was given. After July 26, 2022, candidates were eligible to access the AP EAMCET. Only those individuals qualified to apply for the counselling process after passing the admission exam.