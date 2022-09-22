NewsIndia
AP EAMCET 2022

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result to be OUT TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check latest updates here

AP EAMCET 2022: APSCHE Counselling 2022 seat allotment result will be released today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result to be OUT TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is scheduled to release the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Although the exact time of release has not yet been announced, it is expected to be available by evening. The official website will activate the result link as soon as it is made available. Candidates should be aware that the seat allocation will be made using the web options they were required to submit. Between September 13 to September 17, 2022, web options were invited.

Candidates will have to proceed with self-joining and reporting from September 23 to 27, 2022, following the release of the seat allocation outcome. Students who don't arrive by September 27 won't be taken into consideration for the next step.

22 September 2022
14:36 PM

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: seat allotment

As per the schedule available, selected candidates can report for admission from September 23 to 27. Classwork for the new batch will commence from September 26.

14:27 PM

13:52 PM

AP EAMCET 2022: Here's how to check allotment

Go to the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on AP EAMCET 2022 link
After being redirected to another page, click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link
Then they should enter the login details and click on submit.
The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need

13:26 PM

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result: TIME

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result will be released today on September 22, 2022 at 4 PM.

13:01 PM

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result: DATE

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result will be released today on September 22, 2022..

12:26 PM

12:24 PM

