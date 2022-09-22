AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result to be OUT TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check latest updates here

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is scheduled to release the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Although the exact time of release has not yet been announced, it is expected to be available by evening. The official website will activate the result link as soon as it is made available. Candidates should be aware that the seat allocation will be made using the web options they were required to submit. Between September 13 to September 17, 2022, web options were invited.

Candidates will have to proceed with self-joining and reporting from September 23 to 27, 2022, following the release of the seat allocation outcome. Students who don't arrive by September 27 won't be taken into consideration for the next step.