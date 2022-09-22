NewsIndia
AP EAMCET 2022

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result to be RELEASED TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to check

AP EAMCET 2022: APSCHE Counselling 2022 seat allotment result will be released today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the same, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result to be RELEASED TODAY at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to check

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is scheduled to release the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Although the exact time of release has not yet been announced, it is expected to be available by evening. The official website will activate the result link as soon as it is made available. Candidates should be aware that the seat allocation will be made using the web options they were required to submit. Between September 13 to September 17, 2022, web options were invited.

Candidates will have to proceed with self-joining and reporting from September 23 to 27, 2022, following the release of the seat allocation outcome. Students who don't arrive by September 27 won't be taken into consideration for the next step.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on AP EAMCET 2022 link
  • After being redirected to another page, click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link
  • Then they should enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates need to be informed that the Engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam was held from July 4 to 8, 2022. On July 11 and 12, 2022, the exam for the Agriculture and Medical stream was given. After July 26, 2022, candidates were eligible to access the AP EAMCET. Only those individuals qualified to apply for the counselling process after passing the admission exam.

 

