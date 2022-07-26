AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is announced the results of the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) today, July 26, 2022. Candidates can now download their ap eamcet results 2022 manabadi on the official websitecets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would need their AP EAMCET hall tickets to download their results and score cards.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to download the result

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

The AP EAPCET 2022 conducted in CBT mode July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy. On July 12, the preliminary answer keys were made available. The exam is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for admission to the first year of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-2023.

The AP EAMCET 2022 results will be followed by the EAPCET counselling round for admissions to various Andhra Pradesh colleges. Everyone should keep their hall tickets handy in order to check their EAMCET results and rank cards.