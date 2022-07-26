NewsIndia
AP EAMCET RESULTS 2022

AP EAMCET Results 2022 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi scorecard here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is announced the results of the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) today, July 26, 2022. Candidates can now download their ap eamcet results 2022 manabadi on the official websitecets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would need their AP EAMCET hall tickets to download their results and score cards. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP EAMCET Results 2022 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi scorecard here

AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is announced the results of the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) today, July 26, 2022. Candidates can now download their ap eamcet results 2022 manabadi on the official websitecets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would need their AP EAMCET hall tickets to download their results and score cards. 

AP EAMCET 2022: Here’s how to download the result

  • Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference

AP EAMCET Result 2022 Direct Link

The AP EAPCET 2022 conducted in CBT mode July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy. On July 12, the preliminary answer keys were made available. The exam is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for admission to the first year of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-2023. 

The AP EAMCET 2022 results will be followed by the EAPCET counselling round for admissions to various Andhra Pradesh colleges. Everyone should keep their hall tickets handy in order to check their EAMCET results and rank cards. ALSO READ: AP TET 2022 Admit Card releasing TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in- Here’s how to download

ap eamcet results 2022eamcet results 2022 apap tet hall ticket download 2022Manabadieamcet results 2022AP EAMCET 2022APSCHEap eamcet 2022 results dateap eamcet10th supplementary result 2022BIEAPap eamcet 2022 resultsmanabadi resultsmanabadi eamcet results 2022eapcetap eamcet resultsap ssc supplementary results 2022eapcet result 2022EAMCETap eapcetap eamcet results 2022 release dateinter supplementary hall ticket 2022apeamcet 2022 resultsap eamcet 2022 results manabadiap eamcet results 2022 manabadi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?