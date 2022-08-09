NewsIndia
AP ECET 2022: Results to be announced on THIS DATE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to check

AP ECET 2022: Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website by using their registration numbers and hall ticket ID, scroll down for more details.

 

Aug 09, 2022

AP ECET 2022: As per media reports, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result will be announced on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website of the APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their registration numbers and hall ticket ID.  The AP ECET 2022 answer key was already published on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, and candidates had until July 26 to submit concerns. the July 22 ECET examination.

AP ECET 2022 Result: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the Home Page, click on the designated result link
  • Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers
  • Submit and access AP ECET result 2022
  • Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

For the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the AP ECET 2022 examination was administered by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada (APSCHE). The ECET exam's chosen participants may enrol in second-year engineering and pharmacy programmes at Engineering and Technology as well as BSc Mathematics.

 

