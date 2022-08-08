AP ICET 2022 Results: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will declare the AP ICET results 2022 today, August 8, 2022. The results of the AP ICET 2022 (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test) will be made available online. Candidates who took the test will be able to get the AP ICET rank card and the final answer key at the TS ICET official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi by providing the relevant login information after the ICET result is announced (registration number and date of birth).

The preliminary AP ICET solution key was made available by Andhra University on July 27 ahead of the announcement of the results, giving candidates till July 29 to protest and contest the answer key. The AP ICET outcome and final answer key will be released after consideration of any objections received. ALSO READ: JEE-Main Results 2022 Session 2 Declared: 24 candidates score perfect 100

AP ICET 2022 Result: Here’s how to download the rank card

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP ICET - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, find and click on the “Result” tab given on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your valid login credentials like AP ICET registration ID and a hall ticket number.

Step 4: The AP ICET 2022 result will appear on the screen in form of a rank card

Step 5: Download the APICET rank card and keep a print for reference.

In order to enroll in the later steps of MBA admission at institutions taking part in the Andhra Pradesh ICET, candidates must achieve the AP ICET 2022 cutoff. The AP ICET 2022 qualifying scores are listed below:

Candidates for general and open positions: a quarter of (50 Marks out of 200)

Reserved and SC/ ST candidates: No qualifying marks for the TS ICET

For the AP ICET 2022 counselling process, eligible applicants who satisfy the requisite cutoff will be contacted. The AP ICET rank card has a 12-month expiration date.



