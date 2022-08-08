JEE Mains Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Results 2022 today, August 8. Candidates can now check their JEE Main results on the official website jee.nta.ac.in. Up to 24 individuals made the overall merit list with a score of 100 percentile. Sneha Paree of Assam and Palli Jalajakshi of Andhra Pradesh both received a perfect score. Additionally, five candidates' results have been withheld due to the use of unfair methods.

According to the National Testing Agency, at least 24 people took the engineering admission exam JEE-Main and received a perfect score of 100, while the results of five students were delayed because they used unethical tactics (NTA). On Monday, the JEE-Main results for the two sessions as a whole were released. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have produced the most applicants with a 100 NTA score (five each), with Rajasthan coming in second with five (4). One applicant from each of the following states: Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra received the highest score. NTA score and percentage of marks earned are not the same, according to officials.

JEE Mains Result 2022: Topper’s list

According to media reports, a total of 24 aspirants have obtained a perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE Main exam, the list of JEE Main 2022 candidates has been updated here:

Shrenik Mohan Sakala Navya Sarthak Maheshwari Krishna Sharma Parth Bhardwaj Sneha Pareek Arudeep Kumar Mrinal Garg Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Polisetty Karthikeya Rupesh Biyani Dheeraj Kurukunda Jasti Yashwanth V V S Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Aniket Chattopadhyay Boya Haren Sathvik Menda Hima Vamsi Kushagra Srivastava Koyyana Suhas Kanishk Sharma Mayank Motwani Palli Jalajakshi Saumitra Garg

In total, 10,26,799 distinct candidates applied for the two sessions this year, of which 9,05,590 distinct candidates actually showed up. Examining took place in two sessions, the first from June 24 to June 30 and the second from July 25 to July 30. The test was given at 622 testing locations throughout 440 cities, including 17 places outside of India.

JEE Main 2022 July session was held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. Along with the JEE Main result 2022 July session. The candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 can apply for IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence on August 7.