AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh board to announce class 12 results today, here’s steps to check

New Delhi: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 today (July 23, 2021). Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the date of the announcement of the result on social media yesterday. "IPE 2021 2nd year results will be released by Audimulapu Suresh, education minister, the government of Andhra Pradesh at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi," wrote Audimulapu Suresh.

The state education minister also posted a notice along with the announcement. According to the notice, the 2nd year IPE March 2021 exam result would be released online on July 23 at 4 pm at bie.ap.gov.in.

The candidates need to note that, once announced, they will be able to check their scores on:

Examresults.ap.nic.in

Results.bie.ap.gov.in

Results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Results would also be released on Manabadi websites.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: How to check

Step 1- Visit official website – bie.ap.gov.in or Manabadi i.e. bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the “AP 2nd Year Results 2021” link

Step 3- New window will open

Step 4- Login by entering your credentials and other information

Step 5- Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Government had cancelled the Class 12 intermediate examination after the Supreme Court of India insisted on it and warned the state that it would hold the state responsible even if a single fatality was reported as a result of the examination.

The evaluation criteria will be based on their performances in classes 10 and 11 (or SSC and Inter 1st year). The state will follow a 70:30 formula, wherein class 10 final year marks will get 70 percent weightage and class 11 will get 30 percent weightage.

