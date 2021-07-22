हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AP Inter 2nd Year Results

Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Results to be declared on July 23, check details here

AP education minister Audimulapu Suresh will declare the IPE 2021 2nd year results on July 23 by 4 pm. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is all set to announce the result of intermediate or Class 12 results on Friday (July 23) at 4 pm. More than 10.17 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 exams this year. 

Taking to Twitter, state education minister Audimulapu Suresh, shared a government communique which read, "IPE 2021 2nd year results will be released by Audimulapu Suresh, education minister, government of Andhra Pradesh at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi."

The Andhra Pradesh government which was earlier not in favour of cancelling the Class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, made a late decision to scrap the exams. Earlier, the Supreme court had asked all boards to declare results latest by July 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the evaluation criteria will be based on their performances in classes 10 and 11 (or SSC and Inter 1st year). The state will follow a 70:30 formula, wherein class 10 final year marks will get 70% weightage and class 11 will get 30% weightage.

Where to check results?

Students can check their results on the official website of the board- bie.ap.gov.in, or its partner websites- results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in 

Students would be able to download their digital score card after the results are declared. Take out a printout for future reference. 

AP Inter 2nd Year ResultsClass 12 resultsAndhra Pradesh
