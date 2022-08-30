AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP released the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today for the 2nd Year IPASE Exams. According to Manabadi, today's announcement of the Inter Supply Results would only apply to second-year students. According to reports, this is being done to simplify the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling procedure. The results are expected was declared at 11 AM.

BIE AP held the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination, IPASE, or Inter Supply examinations from August 3 to August 12, 2022 for First and Second Year Inter students who did not get the required marks in the IPE May 2022 tests.

AP Inter Supply results 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - manabadi.co.in.

Find the AP Intermediate Supplementary results 2022 link on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials. Submit the details.

Download AP Inter Supply results 2022 rank card and take a printout of the same for future use.

In total, 2,41,491 students passed the intermediate exam for the first year, and in total, 2,58,449 students passed the exam for the second year, according to the official AP Inter result data. BIE AP administered the AP Inter First Year Exams from April 27 to May 6, 2022. The AP Inter 2nd year Exams were held between April 24 and May 6, 2022. It is suggested that students follow the official website for the most recent information.