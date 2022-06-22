NewsIndia
INTER RESULTS 2022 AP

AP Intermediate Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd year results DECLARED at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Marks Memo direct LINK here

Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP are now available on the official AP BIE website- bieap.gov.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:21 PM IST
  • Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP are now available on official website- bieap.gov.in.
  • The AP intermediate exam 2022 was held from May 6 to 24
  • A total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students took the Class 12 AP board exam this year

AP Inter Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the AP Intermediate result 2022 today, Wednesday, June 22. The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd year result 2022 was declared at around 12:30 pm via press conference. Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP are now available on the official AP BIE website- bieap.gov.in. Students can now check their BIEAP results 2022 using the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. 

Inter Results 2022 AP: Websites to check your BIEAP results 2022

  • Examresults.ap.nic.in
  • Results.bie.ap.gov.in
  • Results.apcfss.in
  • Bie.ap.gov.in.

Inter Results 2022 AP: Here's how to check your bieap results 2022,

  1. Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in
  2. Onthe home page, Click on AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 link or inter results 2022 ap 1st year link
  3. Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required credentials 
  4. Click on submit button, your bieap results 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Inter Results 2022 AP: Direct LINK for BIEAP Results 2022

The AP intermediate exam 2022 was held from May 6 to 24, and a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students took the Class 12 exam this year. AP inter result 2021 for inter second year results 2022 AP was announced on July 23. 100% pass percentage was recorded. A total of 5,08,672 had appeared in AP Inter exams in 2021. All students were promoted as exams could not be held due to COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Inter Results 2022 AP: LIVE Updates

