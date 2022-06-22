NewsIndia
AP INTER RESULTS 2022

AP Intermediate Results 2022 (Soon) Live: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be DECLARED today 22 June at bie.ap.gov.in-check time and other details here

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 will be out today, on June 22, 2022 in the afternoon, students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

AP Intermediate Results 2022 Live: AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 to be declared today, on June 22, 2022 in the afternoon. Manabadi AP Inter Results can be checked by students online, on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. AP Inter Results 2022 date, time confirmation has come via local media reports. If local media reports are to be believed then Intermediate 1st Year and Inter 2nd Year results will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference.

The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards. The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2022ap inter results 2022 dateamma vodi 2022AP Intermediate Results 2022AP results 2022inter results 2022 dateinter 1 year result 2022inter 2 year result 2022inter 1 year resultManabadi Inter Results 2022

