AP Intermediate Results 2022 Live: AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 to be declared today, on June 22, 2022 in the afternoon. Manabadi AP Inter Results can be checked by students online, on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. AP Inter Results 2022 date, time confirmation has come via local media reports. If local media reports are to be believed then Intermediate 1st Year and Inter 2nd Year results will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference.

The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards. The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be DECLARED today 22 June at bie.ap.gov.in-check time and other details here