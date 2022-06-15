NewsIndia
AP INTERMEDIATE RESULTS

AP Intermediate Results 2022: Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results will be available soon on bie.ap.gov.in-check details here

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
  • BIE AP, is preparing to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2022 date very soon
  • 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022
  • The total number of students awaiting their AP Inter Result 2022 is 4,64,756

AP Intermediate Results 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP, is preparing to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2022 date very soon. According to Manabadi updates and local media reports, Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results are expected to be released this week in the third week of June.

The date for the AP Intermediate Results 2022 is expected to be announced a day before the results are released. Even after the AP SSC Results 2022 were released, the same pattern was observed. As a result, even at this late date, BIE AP is expected to announce the result date and time at least a day in advance, if not more. ALSO READ: Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Varsha Gaikwad to announce MSBSHSE Result date soon, Check Latest Update here

According to the exam authority, approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022. According to reports, the total number of students awaiting their AP Inter Result 2022 is 4,64,756. 

Check AP 1st and 2nd year results, direct link here

The AP Inter Exam 2022 was held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022 for the 2022 session. With nearly a month since the completion of the AP Inter Exam 2022, students can now anticipate the release of their Class 12 Results Andhra Pradesh. According to reports from the BIEAP's Vijaywada office, an official notification confirming the AP Inter Result 2022 Date and Time will be released soon.

