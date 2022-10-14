AP PGCET Result 2022 OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi scorecard here

AP PGCET Result 2022: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa declared the AP PGCET result 2022 today, October 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their AP PGCET 2022 rank card from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check their AP PGCET Result following the simple steps given below or the direct link provided below

Here's how to check AP PGCET Result 2022

Visit the official website of AP PGCET - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the ‘Results & Rank Card’ tab.

Enter the application reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth in the space provided.

Click on the ‘Check Result’ tab and your AP PGCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the AP PGCET Rank Card 2022 and download for future references

The AP PGCET scorecard for physical education will be released soon after the conduction of the Physical tests. Candidates who have successfully qualified the AP PGCET exam will be invited to the counselling round.

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET) was conducted on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11 for admission into various P.G. courses such as M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc.