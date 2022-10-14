NewsIndia
AP PGCET RESULT 2022

AP PGCET Result 2022 OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi scorecard here

AP PGCET Result 2022 is now available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for a direct link to download the Manabadi rank card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP PGCET Result 2022 OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi scorecard here

AP PGCET Result 2022: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa declared the AP PGCET result 2022 today, October 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their AP PGCET 2022 rank card from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check their AP PGCET Result following the simple steps given below or the direct link provided below 

Here's how to check AP PGCET Result 2022

  • Visit the official website of AP PGCET - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the ‘Results & Rank Card’ tab.
  • Enter the application reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth in the space provided.
  • Click on the ‘Check Result’ tab and your AP PGCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check  the AP PGCET Rank Card 2022 and download for future references

AP PGCET Result 2022 Direct Link

The AP PGCET scorecard for physical education will be released soon after the conduction of the Physical tests. Candidates who have successfully qualified the AP PGCET exam will be invited to the counselling round. 

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET) was conducted on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11 for admission into various P.G. courses such as M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc.

Live Tv

AP PGCET Result 2022AP PGCET Rank Cardmanabadi resultsAndhra Pradeshcets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes