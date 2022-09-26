AP PGECET 2022 Counselling: APSCHE Web Option Selection last date TODAY at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check details here

AP PGECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 Counseling is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The AP PGECET web option selection portal is open, and applicants who have not yet chosen web options must do so as soon as possible because today, September 26, 2022, is the deadline.

According to the website's schedule, the web option has until today to be changed, and candidates must do it on the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Registration for counselling began on September 21, 2022. Registrations were accepted up until September 25, 2022.

AP PGECET 2022 Counseling: Here’s how to select web option?

Visit the official website - pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Then click on the web options link on the homepage

Enter the application number and date of birth

Then select the web option

If needed the candidates can change their option

Submit the form

Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth in order to finish the web option selection process, according to the notice. The applicants must print their application before moving on to the choice entry. If candidates decide to change their choice, they can click the "Save" button and then go back to the web page to add or amend the option to change the order before the end of the day.