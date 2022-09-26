AP PGECET 2022 Counselling: APSCHE Web Option Selection last date TODAY at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check details here
AP PGECET 2022 Counseling Web Option Selection the last date is today, September 26, 2022. The candidates can fill in the web options entry on the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in, scroll down for more details.
AP PGECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 Counseling is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. The AP PGECET web option selection portal is open, and applicants who have not yet chosen web options must do so as soon as possible because today, September 26, 2022, is the deadline.
According to the website's schedule, the web option has until today to be changed, and candidates must do it on the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Registration for counselling began on September 21, 2022. Registrations were accepted up until September 25, 2022.
AP PGECET 2022 Counseling: Here’s how to select web option?
- Visit the official website - pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.
- Then click on the web options link on the homepage
- Enter the application number and date of birth
- Then select the web option
- If needed the candidates can change their option
- Submit the form
Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth in order to finish the web option selection process, according to the notice. The applicants must print their application before moving on to the choice entry. If candidates decide to change their choice, they can click the "Save" button and then go back to the web page to add or amend the option to change the order before the end of the day.
