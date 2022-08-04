NewsIndia
AP PGECET RESULT 2022

AP PGECET Result 2022 DECLARED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct link to check scores here

 AP PGECET Result 2022 has been declared, scroll down for the direct link to check scores.

Aug 04, 2022
  • The AP PGECET 2022 exam was conducted from July 18 to 20
  • AP PGECET 2022 Answer key was released on July 22
  • Successful candidates will get admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, for the year 2022- 2023

AP PGECET: Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check the PGECET result, key in your registration number and admit card number. Earlier, the AP PGECET answer key was released, and the candidates raised objections on PGECET answer key till July 24 (upto 5 pm). The AP PGECET 2022 exam was conducted from July 18 to 20.

Direct link to check scores

AP PGECET Result 2022: Here is how to Download Rank Card

Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet

Click on the link to download result or rank card

Login with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Download the PGECET rank card, take a print out for further reference.

Sri Venkateswara University conducted the AP PGECET 2022 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE). Successful candidates will get admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering or Pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022- 2023.

