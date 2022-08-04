NEET UG 2022 LIVE: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets are expected to be released tomorrow, August 5 by the National Testing Agency, NTA at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 result is likely to be out on 18 August. NTA initially publish a provisional answer key for the NEET UG. Candidates can then submit their objections by paying a non-refundable fee. Objections will be verified by a committee set-up by NTA and any necessary changes will be reflected in the final version of the answer keys.

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.

General Category students need a minimum 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, 2022 at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India. This year, 18,72,341 candidates registered to appear for NEET UG 2022. We are expecting that NTA will declare NEET UG 2022 results by the second week of August.