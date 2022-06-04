हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AP SSC Result 2022

AP SSC Result 2022: BSEAP to declare class 10 results today at bse.ap.gov.in - See all details

AP SSC Result 2022 update: The AP SSC 10th Class exam 2022 results will be out at 11 am on Saturday (June 4). Here's where to check your score cards.

Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh SSC Board 10th results 2022 will be declared on Saturday (June 4, 2022). Students can check their results today at 11 am on the official website of BSEAP (Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education). Once announced, the students who appeared in AP SSC 10th Class exam 2022 will be able to check their score cards on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

AP SSC Result 2022: Date and time

Date - Today (June 4, 2022)
Time - Likely at 11 am (as per local media)
Official website - bse.ap.gov.in

According to reports, the Board will not release a merit list, as they have taken the decision to stop declaration of ranks to students appearing in the examination.

The AP SSC 10th class exam 2022 was conducted from April 27 to May 9 and nearly 6.5 lakh students appeared in AP 10th exams this time in offline mode. Students are now eagerly awaiting the results of the examination which will be out today and specific websites affiliated with the Board.

