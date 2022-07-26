AP SSC Supplementary 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh or BSE AP is all set to declare AP SSC Supplementary 2022 Results today. As per local media reports, BSE AP 10th Supply result is expected to be of today - July 26, 2022. However officials have not confirmed the time and date of result yet. Once released, students will be able to check their AP SSC Supply results online on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.

ALSO READ: AP ICET Answer Key Tomorrow

Students would need their AP SSC Supply hall tickets to check their results online. They can also check the latest date and time of release related updates below.

AP 10th Supplementary Result 2022: Here is how to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click on the view result

Step 4: The result will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for further use Download The Times of India News App for Latest Home News Subscribe

AP SSC Supply Results 2022 will be for the exams held from July 6 to 15, 2022. BSE AP is usually known for releasing results in about 15 days of the exams concluding. However, since the number of students giving 10th Supplementary exams is very less, these results are expected sooner.

AP SSC Results 2022 were also declared on June 6, 2022. While the result declaration was delayed due to technical glitches, it was still made available on the official websites on time. Keep a check here for more latest updates.