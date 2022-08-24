AP TET 2022 response sheet out; result to be announced SOON at aptet.apcfss.in- Here’s how to download
AP TET 2022: Candidates who appeared in the AP TET 2022 exam held from August 6 to 21 will be able to download the AP TET response sheet at aptet.apcfss.in, scroll down for more details.
AP TET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET 2022 Response Sheet has been released. According to the official notice, the AP TET Response Sheet 2022 is now available on the official websiteaptet.apcfss.in under the Candidate Login. Candidates who have taken the exam can access and download their response sheets through the login window provided. The official releasing date for AP TET Key 2022 is August 31.
Please be aware that the official website aptet.apcfss.in is taking a long time to load. If candidates are unable to access the website, a direct link for candidate login is provided. Candidates would have time till September 7, 2022, to raise objections. The final answer key would then be released on September 12 and the result is expected on September 14. ALSO READ: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022 DECLARED
AP TET 2022 response sheet: Here’s how to download the response sheet
- Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in
- On the homepage, click on the candidates log in
- Enter candidate ID and date of birth and login
- The AP TET response sheet will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
AP TET 2022; direct link here
Once the TET procedure is over, the School Education Department will issue the AP DSC notification for teacher recruitment. AP DSC information would also be available at apdsc.apcfss.in. Notification is also likely to be made available soon.
