AP TET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET 2022 Response Sheet has been released. According to the official notice, the AP TET Response Sheet 2022 is now available on the official websiteaptet.apcfss.in under the Candidate Login. Candidates who have taken the exam can access and download their response sheets through the login window provided. The official releasing date for AP TET Key 2022 is August 31.

Please be aware that the official website aptet.apcfss.in is taking a long time to load. If candidates are unable to access the website, a direct link for candidate login is provided. Candidates would have time till September 7, 2022, to raise objections. The final answer key would then be released on September 12 and the result is expected on September 14. ALSO READ: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022 DECLARED

AP TET 2022 response sheet: Here’s how to download the response sheet

Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the candidates log in

Enter candidate ID and date of birth and login

The AP TET response sheet will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Once the TET procedure is over, the School Education Department will issue the AP DSC notification for teacher recruitment. AP DSC information would also be available at apdsc.apcfss.in. Notification is also likely to be made available soon.







