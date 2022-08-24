DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, has released the results for the Kerala Plus Two Improvement Exam today, August 24, 2022. Students who took the Plus Two Improvement Exam can view their school-specific SAY Improvement Results 2022 at keralaresults.nic.in. The DHSE held the Kerala Plus Two Improvement Exam from July 11, 2022, to July 18, 2022, for applicants who registered for the exam. The results of those who took the exam have been released.

The result link on the website, keralaresults.nic.in, has been activated. Candidates must enter their roll number and submit to download the results. Once the details are accurately entered, the result will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: RSOS Result 2022: Rajasthan State Open School Result for 10th, 12th on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct link here

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Candidates visit the website – keralaresults.nic.in

Then put the roll number

Click on submit option

Result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the result

The Kerala Plus Two SAY exam was held in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the morning and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon. Candidates showed up for both shifts. Subject papers included Zoology, English, History, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology, among others.



