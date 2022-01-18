हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav arrives in Delhi, likely to join BJP tomorrow: Sources

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is likely to join BJP tomorrow (January 19) in Delhi, sources have told Zee Media. Aparna Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's half-brother Prateek Yadav.

Aparna Yadav (File photo)

Aparna Yadav had contested 2017 assembly elections unsuccessfully from Lucknow Cantonment seat, one of the nine assemby constituencies in the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

Speculations of Aparna's entry into the BJP have been making rounds for a few days. However, on Monday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav dismissed the rumours and said that it was his "family issue". But sources close to the matter have told Zee Media that Aparna will formally join the saffron party tomorrow.

Aparna's husband, Prateek, is unrelated to politics and runs his own real estate and gym business. Prateek is the son of  Mulayam Singh's second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

In 2016, Aparna and Prateek's selfie with Narendra Modi had gone viral on social media. Aparna, many-a-times, has made headlines for showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

