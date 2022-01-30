हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav vs Akhilesh Yadav possible in 2022 assembly polls? Mulayam Singh Yadav Bahu's answer

BJP leader Aparna Yadav today said that she is open to contest elections against SP chief and brother-in-law Akhilesh Yadav, if party decides so. Aparna Yadav, when asked the typical question, replied firmly that she will follow the party's directions on this matter.

Aparna Yadav vs Akhilesh Yadav possible in 2022 assembly polls? Mulayam Singh Yadav Bahu&#039;s answer
Aparna Yadav today said that she is open to contest elections against Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP leader Aparna Yadav today said that she is open to contest elections against SP chief and brother-in-law Akhilesh Yadav, if party decides so. Aparna Yadav, when asked the typical question, replied firmly that she will follow the party's directions on this matter.

Yadav further took a swipe over the Congress party's "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon slogan" in Uttar Pradesh. She said that the party has not given a single ticket to women in Punjab state, while they are stressing on the women-empowerment slogan in Uttar Pradesh.

"As per a news article, Punjab Mahila Congress Chief Balveer Rani Sodhi said that women were ignored in the ticket distribution," Aparna Yadav said during a press conference. "Priyanka Gandhi only gives slogans but doesn't do anything," she added.

In a blow to Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 19.

Aparna Yadav joined the party in the presence of BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"I have also been influenced with BJP's works and schemes including Swachh Bharat mission, the welfare of women, employment. I will work in my fullest capacity," she had said.

