APCS Success Story: Meet Gaurav Panwar Who Achieved Remarkable Feat Of Becoming First Arunachal Civil Servant To Clear Territorial Army Exam

Gaurav Panwar, a 2022 batch APCS officer currently serving as a circle officer at Parbuk in the Lower Dibang Valley district, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully clearing the examination for the Territorial Army (TA). As a result, he has been selected for commissioning as Lieutenant, marking a remarkable feat for the state.

Gaurav Panwar's educational background includes schooling from Air Force School, Hindan, and B. Tech from SRM University, Chennai. Additionally, he is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy, where he successfully completed the Naval Orientation Course, highlighting his dedication to both academic and military pursuits.

While continuing his service as an APCS officer in the state, Gaurav will also fulfil his commitment to the Territorial Army by serving for one month annually.

Gaurav's achievement is particularly noteworthy as he becomes the first civil servant from the state to pass the TA examination and the fourth person in the country to do so. Prior to him, only IAS, IRS, and RAS officers had managed to clear this rigorous examination.

The Territorial Army examination encompasses various stages, ranging from a written exam to a comprehensive 5-day Service Selection Board (SSB) evaluation. The SSB process involves multiple assessments such as aptitude tests, psychology tests, military planning exercises, group obstacle tasks, individual endurance tests, command tasks, picture perception, description tests, and interviews, among others.

Gaurav Panwar's outstanding achievement reflects his dedication and determination, setting a remarkable example for other civil servants and aspirants pursuing opportunities within the Territorial Army.