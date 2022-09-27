NewsIndia
AADITYA THACKERAY

'APOLOGIZE to Maharashtra, OTHERWISE...': BJP MLA warns Aaditya Thackeray on Vedanta-Foxconn project ROW

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The move of Vedanta Foxconn project to Gujarat was a major setback for the Eknath Shinde government. Aditya Thackeray also held a press conference and accused the Shinde government. Today, BJP's Mumbai City President Ashish Shelar released a leaflet of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. 

Written By  Sanjeev Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP has taken an aggressive stance against Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray.
  • BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has released a leaflet demanding an apology from Aditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra: Politics in the state has heated up as the Vedanta-Foxconn project moved from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Now, the BJP has taken an aggressive stance against Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has released a leaflet demanding an apology from Aditya Thackeray. He tweeted, "During the two and a half years of the Thackeray government, no land was given to the Vedanta-Foxconn company and no agreement was made. Here is the government proof. You did not bring the government proof project in Maharashtra and you are crying because it has gone? Why hang the company for two and a half years? Were there negotiations for a percentage? There must be an investigation!" Questioning this, Shelar demanded an inquiry.

The move of Vedanta Foxconn project to Gujarat was a major setback for the Eknath Shinde government. Aditya Thackeray also held a press conference and accused the Shinde government. Today, BJP's Mumbai City President Ashish Shelar released a leaflet of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. He further tweeted, "Aditya Thackeray, who tried to incite the Marathi youth by telling lies in this matter, should apologize to Maharashtra! Go ahead with the inquiry...more to come! Otherwise, why should the government not take legal action in the matter of inciting the youth and creating a rift between the two communities?"

Earlier too, Ashish Shelar had accused Aditya Thackeray. He said, "Why didn't you give Foxconn Vedanta project a better package than Gujarat during the Aghadi government? Answer this and then ask the following questions. Why couldn't you bring this project to Maharashtra? Don't stick your neck out to hide the truth."

