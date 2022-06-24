APOSS Result 2022 DECLARED: The APOSS SSC Result 2022 and AP Open School Inter Result 2022 have been announced today. The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has formally declared the APOSS 10th, 12th Results 2022 for SSC and Intermediate Class students at 11 AM in the morning. AP Open School Results 2022 were announced online and published as a digital scorecard on the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Class 10 and 12 students who have appeared for the AP Open School Exam held April-May 2022, can now check their individual result scorecards by entering their exam roll number on the website.

Candidates should note that the Andhra Pradesh SSC open school result has been declared for the April/May exams, whereas, the AP Inter open school result 2022 has been declared for the May exams.

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official website-- apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the "Results Of SSC/ Inter (APOSS) Public Examinations" link.

- Enter your roll number and click on submit.

- Your APOSS 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen.

- Download it and take a printout for future references.

The APOSS Result 2022 declared today is for the annual board exam held by the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) for SSC and Intermediate Class students. The APOSS Board Exams were held from 27th April to 21st May 2022. Now, nearly a month after the conclusion of the APOSS Examination, the board has announced APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 today.

Recently, the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the Class 11 and Class 12 intermediate exam results on June 22. The overall pass percentage for AP Inter 1st year was recorded at 54 per cent, while, the pass percentage for AP Inter 2nd year was 61 per cent.