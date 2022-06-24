NewsIndia
AP INTER RESULTS 2022

APOSS Result 2022 DECLARED: AP Open School SSC, Inter Results out at apopenschool.ap.gov.in; details here

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has formally declared the APOSS 10th, 12th Results 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website- apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
  • The APOSS SSC Result 2022 and AP Open School Inter Result 2022 have been announced today.
  • The AP Open School Exams were held in April-May 2022
  • Earlier, BIEAP had announced the Class 11 and Class 12 intermediate exam results on June 22

Trending Photos

APOSS Result 2022 DECLARED: AP Open School SSC, Inter Results out at apopenschool.ap.gov.in; details here

APOSS Result 2022 DECLARED: The APOSS SSC Result 2022 and AP Open School Inter Result 2022 have been announced today. The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has formally declared the APOSS 10th, 12th Results 2022 for SSC and Intermediate Class students at 11 AM in the morning. AP Open School Results 2022 were announced online and published as a digital scorecard on the official website - apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Class 10 and 12 students who have appeared for the AP Open School Exam held April-May 2022, can now check their individual result scorecards by entering their exam roll number on the website.

Candidates should note that the Andhra Pradesh SSC open school result has been declared for the April/May exams, whereas, the AP Inter open school result 2022 has been declared for the May exams.

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official website-- apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the "Results Of SSC/ Inter (APOSS) Public Examinations" link.

- Enter your roll number and click on submit.

- Your APOSS 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen.

- Download it and take a printout for future references.

The APOSS Result 2022 declared today is for the annual board exam held by the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) for SSC and Intermediate Class students. The APOSS Board Exams were held from 27th April to 21st May 2022. Now, nearly a month after the conclusion of the APOSS Examination, the board has announced APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 today.

Recently, the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the Class 11 and Class 12 intermediate exam results on June 22. The overall pass percentage for AP Inter 1st year was recorded at 54 per cent, while, the pass percentage for AP Inter 2nd year was 61 per cent.

AP Inter Results 2022inter results 2022 apBIEAPinter results 2022Manabadi Inter Results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu