Application Starts For Technical Graduate 140 Course In Indian Army, Know The Eligibility Criterias

New Delhi: Indian Army has announced the commencement of the 140th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-140) through an official notification available on its website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies across various disciplines such as mechanical, electronics, and electrical.

Prospective candidates can access the detailed advertisement and apply for these positions on joinindianarmy.nic.in until May 9, 2024. The selection process for the Technical Graduate Course involves application shortlisting and subsequent phases as specified in the notification. For comprehensive information regarding eligibility, age criteria, application procedures, and remuneration, applicants can refer to the official website.

Here Are Some Key Details:

Vacancies:

Total of 30 posts available in mechanical, electronics, electrical, and other fields.

Notification PDF:

The detailed PDF for the 140th Technical Graduate Course is downloadable from the official website. It is essential for applicants to thoroughly review the official notification before proceeding with their applications. The PDF can be accessed via the provided link: https://joinindianarmy.nic.in

Eligibility and Age Limit:

Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria specified for the posts.

1. Educational Qualification: Applicants should either hold an engineering degree or be in the final year of an engineering degree course.

2. Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 27 years old as of January 1, 2025, with certain age relaxation provisions as detailed in the notification.

For detailed information regarding educational qualifications, age criteria, and other requirements, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.