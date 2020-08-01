हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Approx 3 lakh direct jobs, 9 lakh indirect jobs to be created under PLI Scheme: Centre

Talking about the progress in the scheme Prasad said that around 22 companies have applied under the scheme. These companies will produce mobile phone and components in India worth Rs 11.5 lakh crores in the coming 5 yrs out of which products worth Rs 7 lakh crores will be exported.

Approx 3 lakh direct jobs, 9 lakh indirect jobs to be created under PLI Scheme: Centre

New Delhi: Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday (August 1) said that the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) launched by the government will create 3 lakh direct while close to 9 lakh indirect jobs.

Talking about the progress in the scheme Prasad said that around 22 companies have applied under the scheme. These companies will produce mobile phone and components in India worth Rs 11.5 lakh crores in the coming 5 yrs out of which products worth Rs 7 lakh crores will be exported.

Addressing a press conference Prasad said, '' Under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, around 22 companies have applied. These companies will produce mobile phone & components in India worth Rs 11.5 lakh crores in the coming 5 yrs out of which products worth Rs 7 lakh crores will be exported.''

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme Prasad said, ''These companies will create 3 lakh direct while close to 9 lakh indirect jobs. The benchmark for international companies was to manufacture mobile phones of worth Rs 15,000 or more.''

Prasad also claimed that the scheme is India positive but not against any country.  He said, ''I do not wish to take the name of any country. We have got proper rules and regulations with regard to our security, bordering countries, all those compliances are important.''

Production-Linked Incentive Scheme is a scheme launched by the IT ministry which would give incentives of 4-6 per cent to electronics companies that manufacture mobile phones and other electronic components such as transistors, diodes, thyristors, resistors, capacitors and nano-electronic components such as microelectromechanical systems in India.

(With ANI input)

Tags:
Ravi Shankar PrasadProduction-Linked Incentive SchemeIT Ministry
Next
Story

10 dead as crane collapses over construction workers in Visakhapatnam shipyard
  • 16,95,988Confirmed
  • 36,511Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Breaking News: Maharashtra HM to hold Press Conference today on Sushant case