MANABADI AP TET RESULTS 2022

APTET 2022 result RELEASED at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

AP TET Result DECLARED, scroll down for the direct link to download the result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

APTET 2022 result RELEASED at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

APTET 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, declared the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result. Candidates who appeared for the APTET exam 2022 can check their score by logging in on the APTET result link at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who are waiting for their AP TET ACFSS 2022 Results will be able to check the result on the official website - aptet.apcfss.in.

Direct link to check scorecard here

Check live and latest updates on APTET 2022

APTET result 2022: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the APTET 2022 scorecard.

Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button.

APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save for future reference.

AP TET 2022 response sheet from exams held from August 6 to 21 was released on the official website on August 24, 2022.

Candidates are informed that Manabadi is also hosting this APTET results link for everyone. Manabadi TET Results 2022 AP is available at the same time as the official website and hence, in case the latter goes down, candidates can download their score cards from Manabadi.



