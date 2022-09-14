APTET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be OUT TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Check latest updates here

APTET 2022 LIVE: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will today declare the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result. Candidates who appeared for the APTET exam 2022 will be able to check their score by logging in on the APTET result link at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who are waiting for their AP TET ACFSS 2022 Results will be able to check them soon on the official website - aptet.apcfss.in.

Candidates are informed that Manabadi is also expected to host this APTET results link for everyone. As per last updates, the Manabadi TET Results 2022 AP will be available at the same time as the official website and hence, in case the latter goes down, candidates will be able to download their score cards from Manabadi.