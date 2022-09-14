NewsIndia
MANABADI AP TET RESULTS 2022

APTET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be OUT TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Check latest updates here

AP TET Result will be out today, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

APTET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be OUT TODAY at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Check latest updates here
APTET 2022 LIVE: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will today declare the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result. Candidates who appeared for the APTET exam 2022 will be able to check their score by logging in on the APTET result link at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who are waiting for their AP TET ACFSS 2022 Results will be able to check them soon on the official website - aptet.apcfss.in

Candidates are informed that Manabadi is also expected to host this APTET results link for everyone. As per last updates, the Manabadi TET Results 2022 AP will be available at the same time as the official website and hence, in case the latter goes down, candidates will be able to download their score cards from Manabadi.

14 September 2022
15:16 PM

APTET result 2022: Here is how to download 

Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button.

APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save for future reference.

15:14 PM

AP TET 2022 Result: Date and Time

AP TET Result will be declared today, the time is yet to be confirmed.

