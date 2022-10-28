Arabic schools in state unable to catch up due to poor education standard: Karnataka education minister

Karnataka: A new circular has been released by Karnataka for the survey of all Arabic schools operating inside the state that are overseen by the state education department. In the state, there are 203 aided and unaided schools and pre-university colleges that teach Arabic, most of which are located in northern Karnataka and the coastal regions. In the state of Karnataka, Arabic schools recently underwent a survey.

Around 200 Arabic schools are registered with Karnataka Education Board. We received complaints that students of these schools aren't capable of competing with students of other schools as they don't have a proper standard of education: BC Nagesh, Karnataka School Education Min pic.twitter.com/pEkK88F5ll October 28, 2022

The Assistant Commissioner has been ordered to look into the Arabic Schools' lack of a proper educational standard despite their registration with the Karnataka Education Board. BC Nagesh told ANI, “Around 200 Arabic schools are registered with Karnataka Education Board. We received complaints that students of these schools aren't capable of competing with students of other schools as they don't have a proper standard of education”.

