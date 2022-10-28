topStories
Arabic schools in state unable to catch up due to poor education standard: Karnataka education minister

BC Nagesh stated that a recent study of the state's Arabic schools revealed that the majority of them did not fulfil the State Education Department's guidelines, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A new circular has been released by Karnataka for the survey of all Arabic schools operating inside the state
  • The Assistant Commissioner has been ordered to look into the Arabic Schools' lack of a proper educational standard
  • The survey of these Arabic schools in the state of Karnataka produced a different result

Karnataka: A new circular has been released by Karnataka for the survey of all Arabic schools operating inside the state that are overseen by the state education department. In the state, there are 203 aided and unaided schools and pre-university colleges that teach Arabic, most of which are located in northern Karnataka and the coastal regions. In the state of Karnataka, Arabic schools recently underwent a survey. 

BC Nagesh told ANI, “We decided to conduct a survey of those schools & found that majority of Arabic schools aren't following whatever is prescribed by the State Education dept. We asked Asst Commissioner to review it&will take action after getting reports”.

The Assistant Commissioner has been ordered to look into the Arabic Schools' lack of a proper educational standard despite their registration with the Karnataka Education Board. BC Nagesh told ANI, “Around 200 Arabic schools are registered with Karnataka Education Board. We received complaints that students of these schools aren't capable of competing with students of other schools as they don't have a proper standard of education”.

The survey of these Arabic schools in the state of Karnataka produced a different result, showing that they do not adhere to the required educational standards. The Assistant Commission has been requested by the Karnataka Education Minister to investigate the situation, and appropriate action would be taken.

 

