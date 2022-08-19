Are old Mumbai buildings safe? Watch viral Boriwali building collapse video

A four storey building in Mumbai's Boriwali West Collapsed today. A video of the building collapse, that took place in Borivali West's Saibaba Nagar, is going viral on social media. The video shows building, named Gitanjali tower, collapsing like a house of cards. The building collapse took eyewitness by shock. As seen in the video, the building collapse in less than 3 seconds. Incidentally, someone was recording the Gitanjali tower on his/her phone and the video got captured. There's no information on casualities so far. However, the building is completely demolished.

How safe are old Mumbai buildings?

The incident has once again raised the same old question - how safe are Mumbai's decades old builidings. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) had in 2018 marked 100 buildings as dangerous (C1) category.

Seven buildings in the city were declared as extremely dangerous. There were 93 dilapidated buildings which fall under the jurisdiction of the BMC and the the then state housing minister had said that these dilapidated buildings fall in C1 (dangerous) category of the municipal corporation and the BMC will be getting them vacated too.

Many building more than 50 years old.

The government had sent notices to these the residents of these buildings at that time. However, there are many such structures that are under dilapidated condition.