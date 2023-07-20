Are You Also SHOCKED At Seema Haider Story? These 4 Women Also Crossed Borders For Indian Lovers, But There Was No Happy Ending

Recently, Seema Haider's name has become a topic of heated debates and gossip between India and Pakistan. The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating her, shedding light on shocking revelations. The question arises: was Seema Haider's love story genuine, or was she ensnared in a honey trap by Sachin Meena? Investigative agencies will unravel the truth. However, stories of crossing borders for love are not uncommon, and several cases similar to Seema Haider's have surfaced in the past. Let's explore some of the most intriguing tales:

**Ikra-Mulayam's Love Story:**

Before Seema Haider's case, there was Ikra, a girl who clandestinely crossed from Pakistan to India. Her journey to India echoed Seema Haider's story. While Seema fell in love with Sachin Meena while playing PUBG, Ikra found love with India's Mulayam Singh Yadav through online Ludo. Ikra, hailing from Sindh, Pakistan, left her home in September 2022 and arrived in India via Dubai and Kathmandu. Mulayam followed her to Nepal, where they tied the knot. After a blissful seven-day stay, they crossed the border and settled in Bengaluru, with Ikra adopting the name Rava Yadav. Sadly, their love story met a tragic end when Ikra was caught and handed over to Pakistani Rangers. Mulayam faced legal woes and remains in jail, and Ikra's story took an unfortunate turn.



**Juli's Tale of Crossing Borders from Bangladesh:**

Meet Juli, not from Pakistan, but Bangladesh. She found love with Ajay from Uttar Pradesh through Facebook. Embracing Hinduism, Juli married Ajay. However, her happiness was short-lived when she discovered Ajay's sinister plan to betray her and sell her off in Nepal. In fear for her life, she escaped from Ajay's home but was later arrested for illegally entering India. The case is ongoing, and authorities are in search of Juli's partner.

**Sapla's Love Story:**

Sapla, a Bangladeshi girl, fell in love with a youth from Siliguri, West Bengal, through an online connection on Facebook. She bravely crossed the border, facing numerous challenges, including treacherous rivers and forests, to be with her love in India. They tied the knot, but fate had other plans. Sapla was eventually arrested by the police for illegally entering India. Her story, too, met an unfortunate ending.

**Krishna's Love Story:**

In May of the previous year, Krishna, another Bangladeshi girl, found love with Abhik Mandal from Kolkata through Facebook. Taking daring risks, Krishna crossed the border to be with him in India. Despite numerous hurdles, she reached India and married her love. However, she was later arrested by the police. Her love story, too, met a bitter fate.

These stories may seem like they belong in a movie plot, but they are genuine tales with no happy endings. Crossing borders for love often comes with significant risks and leads to unfortunate consequences. Love, it seems, knows no boundaries, but the challenges it presents are very real.