Armed forces thank coronavirus COVID-19 warriors with flypasts, flower showers

The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy joined hands on Sunday (May 3) to express their gratitude to corona warriors, including healthcare workers, police, and forces who are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing their support to corona warriors, flypasts, lit-up ships and musical tributes by army bands outside hospitals took place across the country. The flypasts by the air force and the navy in different parts of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Hyderabad, Itanagar added to the tribute.

Indian Air Force aircraft flypast hospital to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic#CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/vrODYaMg7Q — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 3, 2020

In Delhi, IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKIs, MiG-29s and Jaguars conducted a flypast over Rajpath and showered petals over the India Gate and Red Fort. The C-130 transport aircraft of the IAF also conducted a flypast in the national capital.

An IAF helicopter showered flower petals on the Police War Memorial in New Delhi to express gratitude to police officers busy in maintaining law and order across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fighter jets from the Western Air Command of the IAF showered petals at hospitals across Delhi, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

In Mumbai, a flypast was conducted by fighter jets over the Marine Drive. The IAF choppers also dropped petals over the King Edward Memorial Hospital and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

The flypasts were also conducted over Srinagar's Dal Lake, Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake and Lucknow. Flower petals were showered over King George's Medical University in Lucknow by IAF choopers as a tribute to frontline workers.

In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, IAF showered petals on hospitals and conducted a fly-past over the city and the Gujarat Assembly complex in Gandhinagar. The Navy lauded the efforts of the 'corona warriors' by illuminating its vessels along the Gujarat coast in the early hours of Sunday.

IAF fighter jets also flypast Sawai Maansingh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur to express gratitude towards medical professionals engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

An IAF Mi-17 chopper showers petals over Kolkata's Chitranjan Institute as a mark of respect and gratitude towards healthcare workers.

In Haryana, IAF choppers flew past the Panchkula Government hospital while an Army band performed underneath to salute the corona warriors. Navy helicopters showered flowers on the Goa Medical College in Panaji to thank frontline workers. An IAF chopper held flypast over SNM hospital in Leh to pay tribute to corona warriors.

Navy's INS Jalashwa in the Bay of Bengal saluted the frontline warriors against the COVID-19 pandemic by saying 'Thank You' . It is to be noted that INS Jalashwa is also one of the warships being readied by the Indian government for the evacuation of Indians from Gulf countries.