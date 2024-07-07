Armstrong Murder: BSP Supremo Mayawati Urges State Govt To Refer Case To CBI

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the death of her party's leader Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong in Chennai. BSP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to refer the case to the CBI.

Following the death of the BSP leader in Tamil Nadu, Mayawati urged the state government and especially the Chief Minister that he should ensure law and order in the state.

"I urge the state government and especially the CM that he should ensure law and order in the state, weaker sections in particular should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested, but now since that's not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," she said.

BSP supremo added that her party has taken this incident very seriously and we will pressure the state government to refer this case to the CBI.

Mayawati said, "Our party has taken this incident very seriously and we will not sit quietly. Our state unit will not sit quiet and will exert pressure on the state government to refer this case to the CBI... "

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: BSP Chief Mayawati says, "Our party has taken this incident very seriously and we will not sit quietly. Our state unit will not sit quiet and will exert pressure on the state government to refer this case to the CBI... I will pray to god to give his… pic.twitter.com/Y4oIaccwKv — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

She also prayed to god for the victim's family and supporters to bear the loss.

"To ensure action against the accused, the party cadre should come forward but at the same time, stay within the limits of law and show that the weaker section does not take law into their hands," she said.

BSP leader was brutally murdered by six assailants on motorcycles near his residence in Chennai on Friday. Party president Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob in the city’s Perambur locality.