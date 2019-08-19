Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warns of strict action against 'erring' officials involved in corruption

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday cautioned officers and jawans to exercise most stringent security protocols to avoid breaches in cyber and information security. He also warned of strict action against the erring officials involved in corruption in military housing projects.

Speaking at a retiring officers' meeting, General Rawat said that several cases of corruption have come out in military housing projects. Strict action is being taken against erring officials, news agency ANI reported quoting officials.

On the matter of cyber and information security, General Rawat said that some cases of serious breaches of operational information have come across recently.

In June, the Indian Army had punished a Lieutenant General after allegations of corruption were levelled against him for misusing the government funds. Ever since General Rawat has taken over as the Chief of the Indian Army, he has clearly told officers and personnel that moral turpitude and financial corruption in the force won`t be tolerated.