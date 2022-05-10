हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gen Manoj Pande

Army Chief General Manoj Pande awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal by President - Watch

For the unversed, Gen Manoj Pande took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on April 30.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal by President - Watch
Pic Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande received Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Tuesday (May 10) from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition, Capt Ashutosh Kumar (18 Madras), Nb Subedar Sreejith M (17 Madras) Hav.Anil Tomar (44 RR), Pinku Kumar (34 RR), Kashiray Bammanalli (44RR) & Sepoy Jaswanth Reddy (17 Madras) to be awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) will also be honoured at Rashtrapati Bhawan for their acts of gallantry.

 

For the unversed, Gen Manoj Pande took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on April 30 after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. Gen Pande, who was serving as the vice chief, became the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to helm the force.

Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command, tasked with guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

Gen Pande took charge of the Army at a time India is facing myriad security challenges, including along the borders with China and Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)

Gen Manoj PandeIndian Army Chief GeneralParam Vishisht Seva MedalPresident Ram Nath KovindRashtrapati Bhavan
