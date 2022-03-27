Will never accept offer of President's post: Mayawati accuses BJP, RSS of spreading ‘false propaganda’

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (March 27) slammed the BJP, accusing the saffron party and its ideologue RSS of spreading false propaganda that she will be "made the President" if the BJP is allowed to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Mayawati asserted that she will never accept such an offer from any party, PTI reported. Earlier today, the former UP Chief Minister chaired a review meeting with the BSP leaders to discuss the party's performance in the recently-concluded UP Assembly polls where it managed to win only one seat.

Lucknow | Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati chairs review meeting with the party leaders on the party's performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/NqhleWbxiQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2022

After reviewing her party’s dismal performance in UP, Mayawati in a statement said she is a firm disciple of Kanshi Ram who too had refused such an offer in the past.

"How can I accept such a post when we know that it will be the end of our party. So I want to make it clear to every BSP office bearer that in the interest of our party and movement, I will not accept any offer for the President's post from the BJP or other parties and they should never be misled in future," Mayawati was quoted as saying by PTI.

"In this election, through a well-thought-out strategy and conspiracy, the BJP, through its RSS organisation has spread false propaganda among our people that if a BSP government is not formed in UP, we will make your 'Behenji' the President of the country. That is why you should allow BJP to come to power," Mayawati alleged.

"Let alone becoming the President, I cannot even imagine such a thing in my dream. They (BJP) also know that long ago Kanshi Ram ji had rejected this offer and I am his firm disciple," the four-time former UP CM said.

Urging the leaders not to be disheartened by BSP's poll drubbing, Mayawati vowed to spend every moment of her life strengthening the party across India.

(With agency inputs)

