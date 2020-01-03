Army Chief General MM Naravane to visit Siachen base camp next week: Sources

Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit the Army base camp in Siachen from January 9-10, according to sources on Friday. He will meet soldiers at Siachen base camp and pay homage at the Siachen war memorial.

On January 1, a day after taking charge, he visited the National War Memorial to pay tributes to martyrs. General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on December 31 (Tuesday), succeeding General Bipin Rawat. General Rawat became India`s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff. General Naravane has taken over the reins of the Army amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan due to provocations by Islamabad through terror activities.

On January 2 (Thursday), he had asserted that terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to exist in Pakistan, adding that the Indian Army has been keeping a close eye to make sure that nothing untoward takes place on the Indian side. Speaking on the issue of cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, he had said, "This problem of terrorism is not something new. We have been tackling this for many years now, we have very strong counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration bid to deal with this situation. But the fact remains that terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to be where it is and we keeping a close eye on this to make sure nothing untoward takes place on our side."

The Army chief had rebuffed reports of claims of Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, that India is removing fences on the borders. He called such claims as the propaganda of the Pakistan Minister to divert the attention of his own countrymen from the situation that is prevailing in their country. "I think, those reports that certain fencing has been removed or some troops have been positioned or stationed, those were just false propaganda on his part to raise the level and divert the attention of his own countrymen from the situation that is prevailing in his own country. There is nothing, that sort from our side," the Army Chief had added.

Speaking on his key priorities as the new Army Chief, General Naravane had said, "After taking over as Army chief, as I would say has been the priority with every chief is to ensure the operational preparedness of the army and make sure that we are never found wanting and we are able to meet any threat as and when it arises."

The Army Chief had stated that infiltration attempts are being made, adding that the Indian Army has been successful in foiling these attempts. "Attempts at infiltration continue to be made and we have been successful in foiling these attempts and this high level of alertness and preparedness on our side will continue and we will not let our guard down," he had added.