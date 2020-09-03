Army Chief General Naravane reaches Ladakh to take stock of situation amid India-China border row

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Ladakh on Thursday (September 3) to review the ongoing security situation along the Line of Actual Control in the region. Army sources said that during his 1-day tour of Ladakh, General Naravane will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation along the LAC.

General Naravane's visit comes at a time when the border row between India and China is at its peak following Indian Army's move to occupy the southern part of Pangong lake in Ladakh. Indian army also managed to occupy several mountain peaks which had been snatched away from India in the 1962 war, without firing a single shot.

The India Army achieved this historic success against China after fresh clashes with Chinese PLA on the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on the night of August 29 and 30, according to the DNA report. The military operations began on a fateful night when it saw 25-30 Chinese soldiers moving towards China's Observation Post at Black Top, which is situated in the southern part of Pangong Lake.

As soon as the Indian Army spotted the movement of Armoured Regiment of the Chinese Army, they swung into action and succeeded in taking control of the top of Black Top. The reports of a scuffle are also coming in but the Indian Army has denied it. On the night of August 30 and 31, the Chinese army once again tried to move forward but the Indian Army captured many more nearby hills between the Patrolling Point (PP) 27 to 31.

After this development, there is a possibility that China may open a new front against India, whose Army has deployed tanks at all such places to counter PLA.

The place where the Indian Army has now established its control lies the finger area of ​​Pangong Lake. The Chinese army has occupied Finger 4 to Finger 8 for the last several months and the latest victory of the Indian Army is a befitting reply to China.