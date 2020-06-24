Army chief General Naravane visits forward areas in Ladakh; awards commendation cards to soldiers who fought during face-off with China

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited forward areas in eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational situation on the ground in the wake of the border standoff with China. General Naravane arrived in Leh on a two-day visit to the region.

He also awarded commendation cards to soldiers who fought valiantly with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the recent face-off with China in the region.

The Army chief also commended the troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm.

Army Chief General MM Naravane on June 23 interacted with soldiers at the Military Hospital in Leh. Prior to his visit, the Army chief held discussions with all the commanders in Delhi. After reaching Leh, General Naravane first visited the Military Hospital to meet soldiers, who were injured during the violent clashes at the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh on June 15 night.

He was then given detailed information about the position of Indian and Chinese troops on the ground, besides the meeting held between the Chinese Army on June 22.

According to sources, Pangang Lake is now becoming the main issue, as the Indian Army has raised objections to the construction work on China's Finger 4. Earlier on May 5, Indian and Chinese soldiers had clashed in Pangang Lake itself.

According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders` conference. Army Commanders Conference was held from June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh`s Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. India has clearly stated that China should establish May 2 position in Pangang Lake.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok , Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan in the midst of the growing tension between the two Asian neighbours.