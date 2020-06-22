Army chief MM Naravane to visit Leh, Kashmir on June 23 to take stock of LAC situation

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Leh and Kashmir to take stock of the ground situation this week. He is expected to visit the regions on Tuesday.

The Army Chief will review the force preparedness as well the deployment across the Line of Actual Control with China and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. He is likely to visit on Tuesday.

General Naravane's visit to Leh comes amid the heightened threat in eastern Ladakh region where over thousands of Indian Army men have been deployed a few metres away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), following the bloody clash with the Chinese People`s Liberation Army (PLA) a week ago.

Earlier in the day (June 22), Naravane discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi. According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference. Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

On the other hand, corps commanders of the two countries' military met at Moldo-Chushul Valley on the Chinese side to resolve the border issues and ease the tension in eastern Ladakh. This was the second such meeting after the first one took place on June 6 to defuse the tensions.

The ground situation is volatile in Ladakh, and Pangong Tso can be another flashpoint after the Galwan Valley patrolling point 14 where a barbaric attack was carried on Indian troops by the Chinese army on the night of June 15.

At Pangong Tso, there is an attempt of the PLA to alter the Line of Actual Control unilaterally. The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops around the Pangong Lake, at a point which has been under Indian control, has emerged to be the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the LAC.

The Chinese have built defences in several parts between Finger 4 and Finger 8, which have been grey zones in the past. The Chinese action in Pangong Lake is seen as an attempt to change the status quo.

The Indian Army has also enhanced deployment in the Hot Springs, Demchok , Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo and Galwan.

In the midst of the growing tensions, India is exploring all possible military options as a response, if the Chinese aggression continues. India has also ramped up preparations on its side along the 826-km front of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.