Indian Army

Army Chief on two-day visit to eastern sector, to review security situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will review the security situation and operational preparedness in the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Army Chief on two-day visit to eastern sector, to review security situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday arrived in Assam's Tezpur as he is on a two-day visit to the eastern sector. He will review the security situation and operational preparedness in the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

At the Gajraj Corps HQ in Tezpur, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command briefed the COAS on various operational and administrative aspects.

The COAS was appreciative of the efforts by the soldiers in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation and encouraged all ranks to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism displayed by them.

On August 7, the COAS is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow to visit the HQ Central Command.

Indian Army, Army chief, General MM Naravane
