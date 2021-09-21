Army chopper goes down in Udhampur, two pilots injured

Jammu and Kashmir: An Army Aviation Helicopter has crash-landed near Patnitop. The helicopter down in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place in Shivgarh Dhar area of the district between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, the officials said. A pilot was brought out of the chopper by the locals, they said, adding the helicopter belongs to army aviation corps.

A defence spokesman at the Northern Command said that there has been an incident. Details are being ascertained, he said. "The Army will issue a statement", he added. A top district official said that a police party has rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.

(With PTI inputs)

