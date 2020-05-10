Army confirms India-China face-off in north Sikkim, injuries to troops on both sides

New Delhi: The Indian Army sources on Sunday (May 10) confirmed that a heated confrontation took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim a few days ago and troops on both sides received injuries.

A number of personnel on both sides sustained injuries as they exchanged punches, PTI quoted official sources as saying, adding the troops disengaged after a dialogue at the local level. "Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source. It is learnt that a total of 150 soldiers were involved in the face-off that reportedly took place a few days back.

The sources said temporary and short duration face-offs occur due to different perception of the border by both sides.

Earlier in the day, reports claimed that clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese forces in Naku La sector of north Sikkim. The area has no road connectivity and is maintained by helicopeter.

Sources told Zee Media that the clashes took place during regular patrolling by the forces from the two countries and the matter has been resolved at local level as of now.

Some reports claimed that the face-off was so intense that soldiers from both sides got injured. Naku La sector is located ahead of Muguthang and the area in the region was traditionally not prone to clashes between the soldiers from the two countries.

Indian Army sources said that temporary and short duration face-offs occur between the troops of both the countries as the boundary is not resolved. Sources added that such issues are resolved mutually by troops as per established protocols and the latest skirmish has occurred after a long time.

It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident had taken place in Pangong Lake in Ladakh in August 2017. The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017, which even triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.