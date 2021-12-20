हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Army delivers water supply project at remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar: Kupwara Terriers inaugurated a newly-constructed water supply project at Singrunpati Warsun, a village adjacent to the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara.

The Army undertook this infra development project with an aim to ensure long-term sustainability of water supply and ameliorate the quality of life of the deserving residents of this remote village under the ambit of Operation Sadhbhavana.

The residents of the village will start receiving water supply about 75 years post-independence.

Col Swaraj Bhattacharya, CO Kupwara Terriers inaugurated the 1500 metres long water supply project. It is expected to benefit around 60 underprivileged families residing in the remote Singrunpati village.

In addition to the inauguration ceremony, Kupwara Terriers utilised the event to organise a medical camp in order to attend to the medical needs of the elderly, needy women and children in the ongoing harsh winter. 

